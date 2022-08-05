Horrific Thai Nightclub Fire Kills 13+ and Leaves 35 Injured

CHEAT SHEET
A fire at a nightclub in Thailand has left at least 13 people dead and dozens more injured, a local police official said. Authorities are yet to establish how the fire started at the Mountain B venue in Chonburi province in the east of Thailand. All the victims so far have been identified as Thai nationals, police say, while the Chonburi emergency service said 14 of the 35 people injured were severely wounded. “I saw flames above the stage, on the right side,” a witness, named only as Nana, told local TV. “I think it was about the same time at the singer on stage saw it too and he shouted ‘Fire!’ and threw the mic at it,” she told broadcaster PPTV. “I saw a lot of the pub’s bouncers covered in fire inside.”