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HORROR REIGNS

Horror Movie With Dismal Reviews Takes Box Office Crown

The horror genre continues to dominate the 2026 box office.

Director Rob Savage and cast members Jessica Chastain, Arabella Olivia Clark and Jay Duplass attend a fan screening of Other Mommy at ​Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood in Universal City, California, US, October 8, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

By Lauren Hartley

Universal’s latest horror movie Other Mommy led the domestic box office this weekend, according to early estimates. The horror genre continues to dominate the 2026 box office, with Other Mommy’s strong opening following major horror hits Obsession, Backrooms, and Resident Evil. The film, which cost $18 million to make, is eyeing a $28 million weekend, while psychological thriller Verity holds the No. 2 spot in its second week, with an estimated $14.2 million weekend. The film is based on Josh Malerman’s 2024 novel “Incidents Around the House,” which follows a sinister entity that takes on the appearance of a young girl’s mother and begins haunting their home. Jessica Chastain, known for her roles in The Help, Zero Dark Thirty, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, stars as the mother, Ursula, as well as the titular entity. Despite its strong opening, the film has received a lukewarm response from critics, earning just 18 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read it at Variety

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