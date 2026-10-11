HORROR REIGNS Horror Movie With Dismal Reviews Takes Box Office Crown The horror genre continues to dominate the 2026 box office. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni, Reuters # 1

Universal’s latest horror movie Other Mommy led the domestic box office this weekend, according to early estimates. The horror genre continues to dominate the 2026 box office, with Other Mommy’s strong opening following major horror hits Obsession, Backrooms, and Resident Evil. The film, which cost $18 million to make, is eyeing a $28 million weekend, while psychological thriller Verity holds the No. 2 spot in its second week, with an estimated $14.2 million weekend. The film is based on Josh Malerman’s 2024 novel “Incidents Around the House,” which follows a sinister entity that takes on the appearance of a young girl’s mother and begins haunting their home. Jessica Chastain, known for her roles in The Help, Zero Dark Thirty, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, stars as the mother, Ursula, as well as the titular entity. Despite its strong opening, the film has received a lukewarm response from critics, earning just 18 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register