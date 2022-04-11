This Hourglass Makeup Palette Blurs the Skin Like an Instagram Filter

It’s no secret that buying news makeup is one of my favorite pastimes. But while it’s incredibly tempting to invest in countless makeup products, there’s something to be said for a palette that can do more than half the work of your whole makeup bag. And for people like me who don’t have a ton of extra cash to invest in one-trick, pricey makeup products, combination palettes like Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Edit palette are the holy grail.

There are plenty of luxe beauty brands that offer combination palettes, but few of them prove to be as long-lasting and richly pigmented as Hourglass’ best-selling Ambient Lighting Edit - Sculpture palette. This relatively new product has already become a favorite among celebrities and beauty influencers alike, and it’s no surprise why.

Unlike the more commonly sold three-in-one palettes that feature a bronzer, highlighter, and blush, Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Edit - Sculpture palette features six separate powders to create an ever-so a healthy, sculpted look: a multi-tasking bronzer, two blushes, a natural-looking highlighter, and two finishing powders.

After applying my base foundation and concealer, I use the Ambient Lighting Edit - Sculpture palette to apply either the diffused light or dim light finishing powder under my eyes and around my face to give my skin to set my makeup and blur the look of pores, texture, and fine lines (which it does like a dream). Both of these powders create an eye-catching luminous finish that brightens up your whole face; perfect for those like me who tend to have dark circles underneath their eyes.

After applying the finishing powders, I use the natural light bronzer along my cheekbones, jawline, and eyelids to give my skin a natural sun-kissed glow. Even with someone as fair-skinned as me, the bronzer isn’t overwhelmingly dark or cakey, so you won’t have to worry about it looking too severe or overdone after applying—it's pretty much foolproof.

The two blushes included in the light diffusing palette—mood exposure and vibrant flush—require very little product to pack a punch. I use a very light hand when gliding these vibrant blushes on because it takes very little to see the effect around the apples of your cheeks.

I like to finish off my makeup look with the palette’s shimmery highlighter, appropriately called glistening strobe light, over the contoured parts of my face, including my cheeks and my nose. It gives my skin a very youthful glow that easily catches and holds the light. And while it’s not too glittery in my opinion, do keep in mind that many of Hourglass’ products have a micro-glitter finish, so it’s easy to overdo it on the sheen and shine if you’re not careful.

Perhaps what I like most about the Ambient Lighting Palette palette is the ever-changing beauty opportunities it presents. Each day offers a chance to put on a fresh face and do an about-face from the day before, and it’s worth every penny of its price because you’re packing four primary products into one vital palette.

