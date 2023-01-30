House Oversight Chair Wants to Work With Dems to Reform Classified Docs Handling
‘TOO MANY EXAMPLES’
House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Monday he wants to work with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the committee, to change the way outgoing officials handle classified documents. “We have to reform the way that documents are boxed up when they leave the president and vice president’s office,” Comer said Monday. There has been a bipartisan appetite for reform after classified documents were found in the homes and former offices of President Joe Biden, ex-President Donald Trump, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence. “We've got a problem in terms of both classification levels, how senior elected officials when they leave government, how they handle documents, we've had too many examples of this,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said on CBS on Sunday. The Oversight Committee is set to interview National Archives General Counsel Gary Stern on Tuesday.