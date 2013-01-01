House Passes Fiscal Cliff Deal

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Can we finally breathe a sigh of relief? The House voted 257-167 to approve the Senate bill that would avoid major tax hikes and spending cuts. Republicans supported the measure over protestations from high-level colleagues like Majority Leader Eric Cantor, who voted against the bill. Earlier in the day, Republicans said they wanted to amend the Senate's bill with $330 billion in spending cuts, but they lacked the votes and decided to vote on the original measure. Speaker John Boehner reportedly pressed hard for his members to support the legislation. Rep. Paul Ryan, another closely-watched representative, voted for the bill.