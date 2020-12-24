Houston Man Arrested for Assaulting Bar Worker Who Asked Him to Wear Mask: Cops

Read it at ABC13
Houston police have arrested a man accused of attacking a bar employee who asked him to put on a mask. Police say the man smashed a beer bottle over the employee’s head, breaking the glass and leaving him with injuries that required 10 stitches. The man was caught on cell phone video fleeing the scene, which the bar later circulated on social media. He was charged with assault and bodily injury on Thursday, according to Police Chief Art Acevedo. “The only thing our employees did was ask a human to put on a mask,” the bar wrote in a post on Instagram. “Fuck anyone who thinks this or any of this is ok.”