Texans Coach Is Booted After Just a Season

After a brutal 4-13 season, Houston Texans head coach David Culley, 66, has been swiftly fired. NFL.com reports that it’s the first time in the team’s history that a coach has been cut loose before completing four seasons. Leading the Texans was Culley’s first head coaching gig, though he has been an assistant coach in the league since 1994. Culley’s successor will be the program’s third head coach in three years. The firing leaves Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only Black head coach in the league.