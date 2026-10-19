‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star, 46, Marries Reality TV Alum
Many of their Hollywood friends congratulated them on their wedding.
Actor Jason Segel, 46, has tied the knot with his girlfriend of three years, So You Think You Can Dance alum Kayla Radomski, 35. The How I Met Your Mother actor married his new wife on Saturday at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. The nuptials come about a year after Radomski announced her engagement to Segel on Instagram, posting photos of them holding hands with the caption “FOREVER YES 💍♥️.” Radomski was a finalist on the fifth season of So You Think You Can Dance, and did backup dancing for Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Britney Spears. Hollywood actors and dancers, including Julianne Hough, Jordan Fisher, and Matthew Morrison, congratulated the couple. Segel and Radomski were first seen together in October of 2023, holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. They then made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Segel was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for his role in Shrinking. Radomski posted photos on her Instagram story after their wedding, showing herself in a lace veil and saying, “Yesterday was an absolute DREAM,” and adding, “More to come from Mrs. Segel.”
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