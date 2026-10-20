QUEEN’S SIXTH SENSE How Camilla Saw Through Meghan From the Beginning: Biographer A royal expert says Camilla sussed out Meghan’s games from the start.

Queen Camilla has always known something was off about Meghan Markle, investigative biographer Tom Bower says.

The author tells The Royalist podcast that Camilla believes Meghan had Prince Harry “brainwashed” long before they even left the U.K. for California.

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“He was smitten,” Bower told host Tom Sykes. “Meghan had him dangling very quickly—I’d say, within the first 24 hours after they met. And he’s still brainwashed.”

“Camilla, who is an experienced woman about town, who’s seen a thing or two in her life—a sensible, good English country woman—knows exactly what other women are up to,” he continued. “She can suss it up. She can suss what Harry and Meghan, especially, are doing now. And she’s probably, quite rightly, thinks that he’s still brainwashed. He’s still doing what he’s ordered.”

Camilla is the King's best and most trusted adviser, Bower said. Aaron Chown/via REUTERS

The Sussexes’ problem, Bower said, is that they “need publicity.”

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“[Meghan] especially loves to be in the papers every day, whether it’s taking tea at carriages or appearing in some Instagram,” he explained. “That’s all going to dry up soon. And then she’ll be desperate.”

Publicity is a constant necessity for the Sussexes, Bower says. Pool/Getty Images

“She’ll be looking around. How can I attract attention?” Bower continued. “Because, of course, she is, and always has been, an extraordinary attention seeker. And he has run out of charities to visit. So they’re in a bit of a sort of desert at the moment of what to do.”

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Meghan also is not fond of Harry’s desire to join the Cotswold hunting parties, Bower said.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and their two children live in the Cotswolds, and their children have enrolled in a school for the coming academic year. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Harry very much wants invitations to shoot,” he said. “He loves the idea of partridges and pheasants falling around his ankles. And of course she hates that. She hates everything about our Isles. She’d like much more to be on the beach in California, but she has to put up with it.”

But whether the Queen “can present the cure” to King Charles about their Sussexes problem is “another matter,” Bower says.

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Despite Camilla being Charles’ best adviser “at the moment and forever,” the King’s biggest problem is his lack of “wise advisers and counselors.”

The British writer said that things were different under Queen Elizabeth, where “wise people in Downing Street in the cabinet office who’d see things happen over the years, who were experienced politicians and also advised the monarch on what to do.”

Britain and the monarchy urgently need more senior advisers. Alastair Grant/via REUTERS

“Britain is suffering at the moment from a lack of wise advisers and counselors,” he said, explaining the problem wasn’t exclusive to the monarchy. “And of course, the king is a victim of exactly what is affecting government and all the institutions.”

The Sussexes did not respond to a request for comment.

Join veteran royal correspondent Tom Sykes in the throne room to find out how the secret world of the palace really operates—every bit of royal tea you could need. New Royalist podcasts will be released every Tuesday on YouTube, and the next day on all podcast platforms.

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