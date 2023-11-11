How to Pitch The Daily Beast National Desk

The Daily Beast national team welcomes pitches from freelancers on U.S. news topics that do not center on D.C. politics, entertainment, or media.

We value fresh ideas and original reporting on stories that have yet made it to the national-news arena but that would appeal to a broad audience or stories that significantly advance a story that is being covered on the national level.

Generally speaking, we are not looking for profiles, Q-and-As, or soft features. We prioritize timely, scoopy news that is people-centered and can be woven into a compelling narrative.

To pitch us, send a email with a short description in the subject line and include the following information:

A 2-3 sentence summary of the story you are proposing

Where this story has been covered before

What interviews you have done or can land

Any documentation you have gathered

A suggested length and timeline for filing

Links to some previous work

We will make every effort to respond but if you do not hear back, you can assume we passed on this particular pitch. Please email nationalpitches@thedailybeast.com