The Huckberry X Coors Collab is Everything You Could Ever Want

At a certain point, I’ve come to accept that Huckberry is simply one of my all-tme favorte brands it is high time for me to start holding new apparel lines up to a higher standard or I’ll go broke spending money on them all. And just as I do that, Huckberry releases its newest items which were created from a collaboration with Coors. The Huckberry X Coors collaboration is probably the best beer apparel I have ever seen. Between the classic t-shirts with the nostalgic script across the front to the cowboy-esque button down, the new collab gives you all the looks you’d ever want to have for a beer-branded outfit. Additionally, the collab has led to some of the best-looking baseball caps I’ve seen in a long time. These caps are a perfect accent on tons of different outfits and come in a number of unique styles and constructions that work for different tastes as well. My personal favorite is the Banquet Corduroy Hat which features the old-school Coor patch on it. The latest Huckberry collab with Coors is the perfect way to give a classic splash to your wardrobe that you won’t want to miss out on.

Huckberry X Coors Ringer Tee Buy at Huckberry $ 38

Huckberry X Coors Pearl Snap Shirt Buy at Huckberry $ 118

Huckberry X Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat Buy at Huckberry $ 30

