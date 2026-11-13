IT’S JACKET SEASON Huckberry’s Bestselling Waxed Trucker Jacket Is the Best Thing I Own by a Long Shot This waxed jacket gets better and better the more you wear it. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Huckberry.

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With fall on the horizon, it’s time to get back into jackets. There’s truly nothing like a good jacket worn on a crisp autumn day, but finding the right one is actually harder than it seems. I’ve never been much of a jacket kind of guy, but then I came across a really special jacket from Huckberry, and now I understand why it’s a bestseller. Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket is the best jacket in my closet—and frankly, the best thing I own at this point. This lightweight yet rugged jacket has only gotten better and better the more I’ve worn it, and I’ve owned it for a few years now. The waxed canvas feels soft and supple to the touch, and when I throw it on, it isn’t restricting at all.

Huckberry $ 298 Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket See At Huckberry

What’s cool is that with every movement, I can feel myself making a mark on the jacket—whether I’m leaning over to tie my shoes or hopping on my bike—I can feel the jacket getting more and more comfortable and broken in. The exterior is made with a weather-resistant waxed Martexin sailcloth; the interior is fully lined with a blanket-worthy lining, so you get the best of both worlds. It’s extremely stylish and goes with anything I wear it over, like sweaters, tees, and even button-downs. Right now, it comes in several different colors, but personally, I’m partial to the Havana brown. Slowly, this isn’t just becoming the best jacket in my closet, but it’s the only one I ever want to wear—that’s how good it is.

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