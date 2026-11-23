NOT AGAIN Huge Blaze Erupts at Oscar Winner’s $42M Home It is the second time the home has burned down. Franziska Krug/Getty Images # 2

The huge Calabasas mansion of a Hollywood A-lister has gone up in flames, according to a new report. Will Smith’s $42 million, 150-acre California abode is believed to be at the center of the blaze, according to Page Six. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the blaze had since been extinguished after it was first reported in the early hours of Monday morning. Activity was spotted around Cold Canyon Road, the outlet reported, while images from the scene showed police officers and other emergency responders as an orange glow lit up the night sky and smoke billowed above. The Oscar winner and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s home burned down in 2021 and has since undergone renovations. “They are all fine and in the home,” a source told the same outlet at the time, following the first incident. “A fireman was treated, but everyone is fine.” That time around, the fire was believed to have started in the basement of their six-bedroom, 13-bathroom home.

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