UNDER FIRE Hulk Hogan’s Widow Sued Over Son’s House Party Multiple Jane Does attempt to expose the Trumper family in a Cornell 7 copycat case. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan’s widow is being sued over allegedly supplying alcohol for a party thrown by her son where a minor says she was sexually assaulted. TMZ reports that multiple Jane Does claimed Sky Daily provided alcohol for her son Hayden Hitt’s party on March 28. One accuser, identified as Jane B. Doe, said she was referred to as “Free P---y” in a group chat, much like the infamous Cornell 7 case, before allegedly being “auctioned” off by Hulk Hogan’s stepson while she was incapacitated. Jane B. Doe said she took one sip of a Four Loko her attacker gave her before starting to lose consciousness. Her attacker, who is only identified as John B. Doe, then raped her for “several hours” while Hitt allegedly guarded the door. Jane B. Doe claimed Daily got rid of stained sheets and other evidence, but she was able to swipe a condom for testing. Daily was at a Real American Freestyle wrestling event when the incident occurred, where she was previously told not to bring minors because she allegedly gave them alcohol. In a separate suit, another Jane Doe claims Hitt was repeatedly violent toward her, and Daily would ask her to forgive him. Doe told Daily her son shoved her, which Daily referred to as “acting out,” according to texts. Representatives for the Hogan family did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The late wrestler Hulk Hogan sits with his wife Sky Daily's son Hayden Hitt in an old photo on her Instagram. Daily and Hitt are now involved in multiple lawsuits over an alleged rape of a minor at a party they threw. Sky Daily/Instagram

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