GROK BLOCK Humiliated Musk Scrubs Posts After Burning $500M on Midterms The world’s richest man spent his election night posting through the pain. Gonzalo Fuentes/Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

Elon Musk has quietly deleted an election-day post in the wake of Democrats sweeping the midterms—despite the world’s richest man donating nearly $500 million to prevent it.

Musk, 55, posted through the pain this week as results from across the country showed Democrats would retake both chambers of Congress—and then some. But the owner of X appears to regret one of his Election Day statements.

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When concerned X users asked, the chatbot Grok confirmed that Musk deleted his post urging voters to “Vote red today!”

“Yes, he deleted the Election Day post ‘Vote red today!’ (and at least one earlier pinned call to vote Republican) after the midterm results showed major Democratic gains,” the chatbot said. “Other recent posts remain up.”

Musk's own chatbot outed that he was deleting election tweets. Grok/X

Those other recent posts showed Musk trying to take Republican losses across every battleground state to the chin.

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“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” he wrote.

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He added, “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.”

After the midterm results were all but finalized, he went on to post about his various technological pursuits, including Starlink and the Grok chatbot that immortalized his deleted post.

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Musk poured a mountain of cash on Republican candidates and causes this cycle, attempting to replicate his successful support of Trump-backed candidates in the 2024 election, which cost him about $291 million, according to OpenSecrets.

Federal Election Committee data from this year shows that Musk burned around $474 million in Super PACs and other individual contributions. The New York Times estimates that he spent about $224 million solely in Texas, where most of his major companies are headquartered, to stifle Senate-elect James Talarico’s campaign.

Talarico ultimately won by 13 points, becoming the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state since 1988.

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