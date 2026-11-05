Humiliated Musk Scrubs Posts After Burning $500M on Midterms
The world’s richest man spent his election night posting through the pain.
Elon Musk has quietly deleted an election-day post in the wake of Democrats sweeping the midterms—despite the world’s richest man donating nearly $500 million to prevent it.
Musk, 55, posted through the pain this week as results from across the country showed Democrats would retake both chambers of Congress—and then some. But the owner of X appears to regret one of his Election Day statements.
When concerned X users asked, the chatbot Grok confirmed that Musk deleted his post urging voters to “Vote red today!”
“Yes, he deleted the Election Day post ‘Vote red today!’ (and at least one earlier pinned call to vote Republican) after the midterm results showed major Democratic gains,” the chatbot said. “Other recent posts remain up.”
Those other recent posts showed Musk trying to take Republican losses across every battleground state to the chin.
“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” he wrote.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
He added, “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.”
After the midterm results were all but finalized, he went on to post about his various technological pursuits, including Starlink and the Grok chatbot that immortalized his deleted post.
Musk poured a mountain of cash on Republican candidates and causes this cycle, attempting to replicate his successful support of Trump-backed candidates in the 2024 election, which cost him about $291 million, according to OpenSecrets.
Federal Election Committee data from this year shows that Musk burned around $474 million in Super PACs and other individual contributions. The New York Times estimates that he spent about $224 million solely in Texas, where most of his major companies are headquartered, to stifle Senate-elect James Talarico’s campaign.
Talarico ultimately won by 13 points, becoming the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state since 1988.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…