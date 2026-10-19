THIRSTY WORK Humiliated Trump Goon’s Shameless New Career Revealed Gregory Bovino is grifting to keep himself busy following his retirement earlier this year. Tim Evans/Reuters

Donald Trump’s former Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has resorted to flogging deportation-themed whiskey after being unceremoniously demoted from his role leading the president’s immigration crackdown.

Bovino, who headed Trump’s hard-line assault in Minnesota, which resulted in the deaths of two civilians at the hands of federal agents, is selling “Commander’s Choice” bourbon online for $99 a bottle. Its label features MAGA rhetoric such as “deport them all” and “America First.”

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“If that tells you my mindset right now, there it is for you,” Bovino told The Intelligencer about his career pivot.

The “Commander’s Choice” label also has an image of Gregory Bovino's face. Screengrab

Bovino said proceeds from whiskey sales are currently going back into the business, but he hopes to partner with a nonprofit to fund Trump-esque causes.

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“An Angel Mom type thing, that’s what we’re looking at,” he said. “The folks who were killed by illegal aliens—definitely, that would be one of my No. 1s right there.”

Bovino was one of the most recognizable figures during the Trump administration’s efforts to carry out the largest “mass deportation” of immigrants in U.S. history.

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This is in part due to his choice of a shaved-on-the-sides haircut and an almost full-length olive-green coat he sported during immigration raids in Minneapolis, an ensemble critics said resembled a Nazi officer.

The black and white photo of Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino in a long SS-style trenchcoat sparked 'Nazi' memes. X

He had led Trump’s immigration crackdown in cities such as New Orleans and Chicago, where a federal judge ruled that he had lied in a deposition about being struck in the head with a rock to justify deploying tear gas on protesters.

Bovino also led the sweeping Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota before Trump demoted him and fired then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the wake of the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal immigration agents. Bovino was thought to be heading back to California, but the 56-year-old announced his retirement in March.

Now, in addition to appearing on MAGA podcasts and attending anti-immigration conferences, Bovino has teamed up with his sister, Natalie, to bottle and sell Commander’s Choice whiskey.

“I’m not a whiskey snob,” he told Inteligencer, adding he can’t describe flavors of the drink using terms like “aged charred oak over tons of cinnamon and chocolate and that type of thing. To me, it just tastes good.”

Despite that claim, his whiskey website does provide detailed tasting notes about his brew, saying that its finish is “Long and warm — caramel and cinnamon giving way to black pepper, dark fruit, roasted pecan, tobacco, and oak char in a clean, disciplined fade.”

Bovino often placed himself at the front and center of immigration raids. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Bovino said he came up with the idea after realizing that whiskey was usually the drink of choice among federal immigration agents.

“Somebody said, ‘We got to come up with a Border Patrol whiskey,’” he said.

Bovino said he and his sister initially struggled to find distillers willing to associate themselves with him.

“It was ‘Absolutely not, we are not touching you with a 1,000-foot pole,’” he said.

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Eventually, they partnered with Timber Creek Distillery in Florida and have so far produced 384 bottles.

“From our perspective, he’s just like anybody else,” co-founder Camden Ford said. “We like money, and to be honest, his notoriety is probably going to be as helpful as anything.”

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