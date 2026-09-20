 Skip to main content
KNOCKIN’ ON PUTIN’S DOOR

Humiliated Putin Hit by ‘Largest Ever’ Drone Attack on Moscow

Moscow’s mayor called Ukraine’s overnight attack “unprecedented.”

By Erkki Forster

Vladimir Putin’s war has come roaring back to his doorstep as Ukraine hammered Moscow with its largest-ever drone barrage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that its forces shot down more than 1,900 drones, along with eight guided aerial bombs, eight cruise missiles, and four rockets, overnight—a staggering tally that would mark Ukraine’s largest attack on record, according to CNN.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the attack “unprecedented,” saying air defenses intercepted 450 drones on their way toward the capital Saturday night, the Financial Times reports.

Smoke columns rise after strikes in an oil refinery in Moscow, Russia, September 20, 2026, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification: Reuters verified the location from road layout, buildings and utility poles that matched archive and satellite imagery. Coordinates of the refinery: 55.65466777224526, 37.80603531308355. The date of the video was verified from official reports of strikes on the oil refinery and Reuters reporting in the area. No older versions of the video were found online before September 20.

Smoke columns rise above Moscow after Ukrainian strikes on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries.

Social Media via REUTERS

Some drones slipped through the defenses, striking the Gazpromneft-Moscow Oil Refinery, one of the country’s largest oil refineries.

Footage posted on social media showed fires blazing across Moscow as the sun came up Sunday morning, with one video showing an explosion tearing through the refinery. A power station, warehouse, and market near the refinery were also hit, according to FT.

Residential buildings were also caught in the barrage, with photos showing a gaping black hole blasted into one high-rise. The governor of the wider Moscow region, Andrey Vorobiev, said three people were killed in the attacks, and another 20 people, including three children, were injured.

A damaged multi-storey residential building hit by what authorities described as a Ukrainian drone strike, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Kotelniki in the Moscow region, Russia, September, 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

A multi-story residential building was hit by a Ukrainian drone strike in Kotelniki in the Moscow region.

REUTERS/Stringer

All three of Moscow’s main airports were forced to ground flights.

The barrage came as Russia’s stage-managed elections entered their final day of voting.

Sobyanin claimed the attack “was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting” the vote.

Vladimir Putin
SPIDERS IN A JAR

Putin Rocked by a ‘Palace Coup’ Among His Top Henchmen

Allison Quinn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not mention the election in a statement about the attack.

“Our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night,” Zelensky said, adding that the targeted facilities were generating “billions of dollars that sustain the war machine.”

ukraine zelenskyh

“Steps toward de-escalation are on the table – in energy and food security. What is needed is political will,” Zelensky said in a statement.

Volodymyr Zelensky/X

Meanwhile, Russia continued its assault on Ukraine with drones and missiles. Authorities in Kyiv said the overnight attacks killed three children and a woman.

Ukraine’s latest barrage on Moscow comes as Putin, 73, faces increased pressure after a bruising summer in the war he started more than four years ago, with Kyiv mounting a relentless campaign against energy, logistics, and military targets inside Russia.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Sputnik/Pelagiya Tikhonova/Pool via REUTERS.
COMPROMISED

Putin Humiliated as 'Impossible to Hack' System Is Hacked

Ewan Palmer

Meanwhile, the dictator’s domestic problems have also been piling up after nearly five years of war. Russian air defenses have struggled to stop attacks, Ukrainian drones have crippled a third of the country’s oil refineries, and warehouses belonging to Russia’s biggest e-commerce company have gone up in flames.

Play Video

Last week, Major General Anton Feliksovich Grunis, 46, who was trotted out on state media as an example of Russia’s military brilliance, was killed in a drone strike.

But even as the fallout from Putin’s so-called “special military operation” increasingly reaches ordinary Russians, with long lines at gas stations and plumes of smoke from drone attacks looming over daily life in many cities, the parliamentary election is unlikely to disturb Putin’s grip on power.

The election only features a lineup of Kremlin-run, pro-war parties, after Russia’s Supreme Court barred Yabloko—the only party to voice opposition to the war—from the ballot last month.

Donald Trump Jr. talks with his partner Bettina Anderson
NOT WELCOME

Don Jr.’s ‘Dear Friend’ Banned From Nation Over Putin Ties

Isabel van Brugen

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW