HOLIDAY CHAOS Hundreds of Flights Axed as Thanksgiving Travel Hit by Chaos New York has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images # 4

Severe storms sweeping across both U.S. coasts have thrown Thanksgiving travel into chaos, forcing airlines to cancel or delay hundreds of flights. More than 350 flights to, from, and within the country were canceled, while over 400 faced delays, according to FlightAware. The disruption follows Wednesday’s travel chaos, when more than 6,000 flights were delayed. Major airlines, including United, Delta, Southwest and American, have offered free rebooking on selected routes. It comes as two major storm systems bring heavy rain, powerful winds, coastal flooding and snow across large parts of the country. The East Coast faces particularly difficult conditions, while coastal flood warnings remain in effect from Southern California to the Pacific Northwest. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged travelers to allow extra time to reach airports and to keep in contact with their airlines. The severe weather has also postponed New York City’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday.

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