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SCHOOL’S OUT

Hundreds of Schools Close as Violent Teen Protests Spiral

Rampaging high schoolers and agitators have turned French campuses into battle zones.

AUBERVILLIERS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 1: French students set fires as they clash with police during a march through the streets of Aubervilliers, on October 1, 2026 in Aubervilliers, a northern suburb of Paris, France. In a wave of demonstrations that began around Paris last week and spread across France, secondary students have blockaded schools in protest against overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and long class schedules. According to French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, more than 400 have been detained, many of them minors, as some protests turned violent where students and police clashed. (Photo by Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)

Tom Nicholson/Getty Images

By Leigh Kimmins

Hundreds of high schools across France are shutting down or suspending classes as violent student protests over deteriorating infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and massive teacher shortages plunge the nation into chaos. French Education Minister Édouard Geffray confirmed that 400 to 500 high schools will have lessons “totally or partly suspended” because security conditions “have not been fulfilled”. Geffray revealed that 24 schools have been “burned or ransacked” since the uprising erupted, with 78 educational staff members wounded in “something we have never seen before”. Officials blamed the chaos on radical infiltrators. “There are activists, particularly from the far left, who have infiltrated the high school student movement, hijacked it from the students themselves, and engaged in extreme violence,” Geffray claimed. The unrest has spread from Paris to major hubs like Marseille, Montpellier, and Nantes. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported 1,747 arrests on Friday alone, driving total arrests past 5,000—with minors making up roughly 85 percent. French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin noted 735 of the country’s 3,700 schools have been disrupted. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu promised further steps to address student grievances while accelerating a “vandal-pays” bill to force rioters to cover damages.

Read it at BBC News

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