Hurricane Ida Prompts NOLA Evacuations, Saints Game Cancellation
‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’
Hurricane Ida, a Category 1 storm expected to grow into a Category 4 before hitting the Gulf Coast on Sunday, has prompted a wave of evacuations. In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered all citizens living outside the city’s flood protection system to evacuate. The storm is expected to hit the city with considerable force on the same day that the catastrophic Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005. The National Hurricane Center said in a release Friday, “Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous, major hurricane when it reaches the coast.” The New Orleans Saints cancelled their upcoming set of preseason games against the Arizona Cardinals due to the impending storm.