CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hurricane Sally Threatens ‘Historic Rainfall’ Across Gulf Coast
WIDESPREAD FLOODING
Read it at CNN
Hurricane Sally was downgraded from a Category 2 to a Category 1 storm early Tuesday, but will still pose a significant flooding risk for coastal Mississippi, Alabama, and western Florida. “We’re talking about (potentially) a historic rainfall event” through Wednesday, National Hurricane Director Ken Graham told CNN. Over two feet of rain could possibly drench parts of the Gulf Coast, and a life-threatening storm surge—caused by the sea rising as a result of changes in pressure and heavy winds—is predicted to rise up to 9 feet from the Mississippi coast to Mobile, Alabama, and up to 7 feet along the remaining Alabama coast.