Hurricane Sally’s Winds Reach 100 Miles Per Hour as Predicted Landfall Nears
The winds of Hurricane Sally reached 100 miles per hour in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the slow-moving storm continued through the Gulf of Mexico towards Alabama and Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meteorologists had downgraded Sally to a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday, but it regained strength and returned to Category 2 overnight. The storm, which is moving towards land at just two miles per hour, is forecast to make landfall Wednesday. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center have predicted it may dump more than two feet of rain on the coast and inflict a storm surge as tall as nine feet on the shores of Mississippi and Alabama.