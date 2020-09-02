Missing Mom’s Husband Left Cheap Hotel Room Reeking of Chlorine Before Disappearance: Coworker
NEW DETAILS
The husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew stayed at a budget hotel and left it reeking of chlorine the night before she mysteriously disappeared, according to Daily Mail. Morphew vanished on Mother’s Day after going for a bike ride. Jeff Puckett, a coworker of Morphew’s husband Barry, told the Daily Mail that he took over Barry’s hotel room and found several wet towels that smelled like chlorine along with property insurance mail that he turned in to the FBI. Barry had told Puckett that he had to urgently leave for a landscaping job but, when Puckett arrived at the hotel room, he said there were no tools. A manager of the $92-per-night hotel said that chlorine is not used to clean guest rooms.
Morphew’s brother has previously accused Barry of refusing to take a polygraph test. “He says, ‘She’s the love of my life, I could never do this.’ The problem I have with that is I don’t feel like he’s fully cooperating with investigators,” Andy told Fox 29.