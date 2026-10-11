TRUMP IS SUNDOWNING I Know Just How Bad Trump’s Decline Is About to Be: Author The president’s mental decline will only ramp up after the midterm elections, author Kurt Andersen predicts.

President Donald Trump’s mental state is rapidly declining before the American public, and it’s only going to get worse in the coming weeks, author Kurt Andersen explained.

On the most recent episode of The Daily Beast Podcast, Andersen explained to host Joanna Coles how the president is going to become increasingly angry and erratic as his mental health declines.

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He said that this will only become more pronounced if the Republican Party suffers significant losses in the 2026 midterm elections, as they are predicted to do.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“He’s obviously beyond whatever cognitive decline he had and has and more manifest craziness, I think the kind of elderly kind of as they call it in dementia sundownerism where people who are with dementia late at late in the day like just get angry,” Andersen said.

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“In his case and in old people’s case, like a kind of the sun, the sunset itself is a daily foreshadowing of you’re gonna die soon,” he added.

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He explained that if Republicans do indeed lose control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections then Trump’s anger will only become more pronounced.

Trump's mental health will only further decline after GOP losses in the midterm elections, Andersen predicted. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“He will be more angry, you know, more himself, and God knows what forms that will take in terms of anger and depression,” he said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Andersen also noted that Trump is a “guy who has gotten everything he ever wanted, but he still is “so manifestly miserable,” which explains how he reacts to political setbacks when they do arise.

As it relates to the forthcoming election, Andersen explained that party divisions may only add to Trump’s crazed mental state. He cited scandal-ridden Texas Republican Ken Paxton, who has claimed that Trump is sinking his campaign as one example.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Paxton, calling his clothes ugly. In turn, Paxton has begun blaming Trump for looming GOP doom. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

But he also noted that when he is under pressure, like he likely will be after the election, he will just resort to his typical tactics as a protective instinct.

“He’ll say it’s rigged and he’ll do all that stuff that we know and thank goodness, you know, we’ve had some years to build a legal apparatus to that’s prepared for that,” he said, adding that still Trump will be blamed for GOP losses.

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on YouTube, and on other podcast platforms the next morning. Follow our new feed on your favorite podcast platform at beast.pub/dailybeastpod and subscribe on YouTube to watch full episodes.

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