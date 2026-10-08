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TESTAMENT OF YOUTH

I Sang to Open the Kennedy Center. Trump’s Reign Appalls Me

Tom Hotchkiss was just 11 when he was part of the Kennedy Center’s inauguration.

An animated GIF of Donald Trump hiding behind the John F. Kennedy bust at the Kennedy Center.
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Animated GIF by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

By Michael Daly

The 48-by-56-inch bronze letters reading “The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” were newly affixed to the white marble facade when 11-year-old Tom Hotchkiss arrived in 1971 with a dozen others from an all-star summer choir based in Massachusetts. They were there to perform at the opening of a living memorial to the assassinated 35th president, as well as the first cultural center in the nation’s capital.

View of, from left, married couple Bennetta Bullock Washington (1918 - 1991) and DC Mayor Walter Washington (1915 - 2003), and philanthropist Rose Kennedy (1890 - 1995) (center) & her son, Senator Edward M 'Ted' Kennedy (1932 - 2009), as they applaud a performance of Leonard Bernstein's 'Mass,' the opening performance at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington DC, September 8, 1971.

Rose Kennedy (center) and her son, Senator Edward M. 'Ted' Kennedy, as they applaud Leonard Bernstein's 'Mass,' the opening performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, September 8, 1971.

Consolidated News Pictures/Benjamin E. 'Gene', Getty Images

“It’s big, and you felt part of something that was big,” Hotchkiss told the Daily Beast this week. “You felt excited. You felt pride about being part of something, you felt honored to be part of something that had a history to it.”

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Fifty-five years later, the letters are covered by a tarp and the building is in peril because an opposing tide of history was beginning to form even as the opening thrilled young Hotchkiss.

Berkshire Boys Choir 1971. Tom Hotchkiss, second row, third from right.

Berkshire Boys Choir, 1971. Tom Hotchkiss, second row, third from the right.

sysadmin/Courtesy of Tom Hotchkiss

That very month, 25-year-old Donald Trump moved from his family home in Queens into a studio apartment at 196 E. 75th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan as the new president of his father’s real estate company. Trump would eventually proceed from outer-borough huckster to become the 45th and then 47th president of the United States, but remain so in need of glorification that he would threaten to demolish the Kennedy Center if he could not add his name to that facade.

This prospect is made only more unthinkable to Hotchkiss by a memory of his first sight, which returns to him as a moment of boyhood awe.

Berkshire Boys Choir. Tom Hotchkiss, front row, fifth from left.

Berkshire Boys Choir. Tom Hotchkiss, front row, fifth from the left.

Courtesy of Tom Hothckiss

Rev. Tom Hotchkiss, now retired vicar at Good Shepherd Church

Rev. Tom Hotchkiss, who is now retired as the vicar Good Shepherd Church in Dallas, TX.

Courtesy of Re. Tom Hotchkiss

“It was a big feeling for a young boy, a big feeling of pride and a great honor to be one of the participants in history,” he recalled. “I had a childlike belief participating in Bernstein’s Mass, that the Kennedy Center was to be a sacramental place - an outward and visible expression of inward grace. A place where the arts move, elevate, and motivate the human spirit.”

View, from the Potomac River, of the construction of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington DC, December 29, 1967.

View, from the Potomac River, of the construction of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington DC, December 29, 1967.

PhotoQuest/Warren K Leffler, Getty Images

A kid’s transcendent moment turned briefly ridiculous when he and the others from the Berkshire Boys Choir were required to visit a security checkpoint.

“It’s not like there were that many people pulling up with 11- and 12-year- olds, you know?” he said. “It’s like, ‘What, you think there are other kids trying to get in here to do this?’”

Leonard Bernstein's MASS at the inauguration of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Leonard Bernstein's Mass at the inauguration of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

leonardbernsteinofficial, Instagram

They entered to see that workers were giving the building finishing touches.

“Elevators had plywood over the floors and walls to protect them from the tradesmen’s tools and equipment,” Hotchkiss said.

WASHINGTON, DC - 1971: Leonard Bernstein on the Kennedy Center Stage after taking their bows in 1971, in Washington, DC.

Leonard Bernstein on the Kennedy Center Stage after taking his bows.

The Washington Post/Steve Szabo, Getty Images

And Leonard Bernstein was still working on the opening-night piece. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had commissioned him to compose and conduct a variation on the Catholic Mass that would embrace the spirit of all faiths. Bernstein, who was Jewish, was best known for his Broadway masterpiece, West Side Story. He now had just a few days to complete and stage a stirring mix of hymns, psalms, blues and rock with a libretto based on Catholic liturgy, with added Hebrew and American slang.

“Music was literally brought to us on Xerox copies of manuscript scores that Bernstein was finishing simultaneously,” Hotchkiss remembered. “We would do rehearsals at the Kennedy Center, and Leonard Bernstein was in a studio upstairs, smoking cigarettes, and the rest of the score and filling it out in the parts. While downstairs, the different sections, the choir, the chorus, the different people were learning their parts.”

A memorial bust of former US President John F. Kennedy is seen as patrons attending the Washington National Opera walk in the lobby September 24, 2013 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the performing arts in Washington, DC. The bust was commissioned by the Kennedy Center and was sculpted by Robert Berks. It is made of bronze, is eight feet high, and weighs 3,000 pounds. Flanking the bust on each side is an interactive exhibit titled John F. Kennedy, His Life and Legacy. It provides visitors with a wealth of audiovisual information about President Kennedys career, his accomplishments, and his most memorable speeches. Music from the National Symphony Orchestra has echoed through the halls of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since it opened in 1971. After Kennedy's assassination in 1963, the proposed building was dedicated to his memory, and funds approved to build it on 17 acres of land along the banks of the Potomac River.

The 3,000-pound memorial bust of former US President John F. Kennedy in the lobby at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2013.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/Paul J. Richards, Getty Images

There were also the Alvin Ailey Dancers, ballet dancers, and Broadway singers.

“Then you had the orchestra,” he added. “It was not a typical theater production.”

Between rehearsals, Hotchkiss and others of the choir went exploring in the way youngsters do at that age.

Workers prepare scaffolding ahead of removing lettering from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, following a federal judge’s order to remove President Donald Trump's name from the institution in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2026.

Workers prepare scaffolding ahead of removing Trump’s name from the facade of the center.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“We got to sneak into the ‘house’ side and see the impressive red carpet everywhere,” he remembered. “The beautiful constellations of chandeliers hanging in the lobby and halls were amazing. We even got to go in the Opera House and sit in the crushed velvet seats all over the place from the orchestra level to the balconies. The entire Opera House - the walls, floors, carpets, chairs, balconies were red.”

He added, in another memory reprise, “I remember feeling the immense size of the space and the matching immense importance of the occasion to commemorate President Kennedy and this special center for the Arts.”

When dress rehearsals arrived, Hotchkiss and two fellow choir members ventured along the Grand Foyer in costumes, purple pants and extravagant matching shirts.

The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on June 1, 2026. A US judge on May 29, 2026, ruled that the famed Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after President Donald Trump and that his name must be taken down.

A federal judge ruled on May 29, 2026, that the famed Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after President Donald Trump and that his name must be taken down.

KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura, Getty Images

“It rivaled the puffy shirt for Seinfeld, but way, way ahead of time,” Hotchkiss remembered.

Halfway down the 630-foot passageway, and just across from the main entrance of the Opera House, the trio paused before an eight-foot bust of JFK. The giant head dwarfed them as they gazed up at it in a photo taken by a Life Magazine photographer who happened to be there.

A tarp covers the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, following a federal judge’s order to remove U.S. President Donald Trump's name from the institution.

A tarp covers the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts after a federal judge ordered the removal of Trump's name from the institution.

Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard, REUTERS

“It seemed like a giant head,” Hotchkiss would remember. “But then again it seemed right since President Kennedy was such a giant to our country and the world.”

Opening night was on Sep. 8. The assassinated president’s widow was still struggling with her grief and chose not to attend even though she had commissioned the piece. But her mother-in-law, Rose Kennedy, was there, striking a regal pose. Others of the family in attendance included her grandson, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The final, final touches by the workers in the Opera House had included a red-and-gold silk stage curtain measuring 47 feet high and 117 feet wide. It pulled back for a two-hour performance of Bernstein’s Mass with baritone Alan Titus as the main celebrant. Hotchkiss was among the sopranos in the choir.

“It’s beautiful music,” he said.

Sheet music given by Leonard Bernstein to Tom Hotchkiss after the 1971 Kennedy Center opening night performance of the composer's Mass

Courtesy of Rev. Tom Hotchkiss

Sheet music given by Leonard Bernstein to Tom Hotchkiss after the 1971 Kennedy Center opening night performance of the composer's Mass

Sheet music Leonard Bernstein gave Tom Hotchkiss after the 1971 Kennedy Center opening night performance of the composer's Mass.

Courtesy of Rev. Tom Hotchkiss

Afterwards, Bernstein gave Hotchkiss sheet music for a section that began with the words, “To God, God who made me young...

The composer wrote a message to him in red ink across the top,

“Thank you, Tom, for your beautiful cooperation. - Leonard Bernstein.”

Hotchkiss framed the sheet, and it hung on his wall during his later life as an Episcopal priest. The former boys choir soprano was nearing retirement as vicar at Good Shepherd Church in Dallas, TX, last December, when he learned that Trump had decided to change the name of the Kennedy Center.

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump attend the opening night of "Chicago" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026.

President Trump and Melania attend the opening night of "Chicago" at the Kennedy Center on March 31, 2026.

KEN CEDENO/Ken Cedeno, Getty Images

“When the man who occupies the White House started to want to put his name on there, I was greatly distressed,” Hotchkiss told the Daily Beast. “I was quite clear that I was never gonna say that name along with the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. They don’t go together.“

Rev. Tom Hotchkiss preaching at Good Shepherd Church, Dallas, Texas

Rev. Tom Hotchkiss preaches at Good Shepherd Church in Dallas, Texas.

Courtesy of Good Shepherd Church

Workers affixed identical 48-by-56 inch bronze letters reading “The Donald J. Trump and” to the building’s exterior above the existing “The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.” But the added words were taken down after a federal judge issued an order citing The John F. Kennedy Center Act.

“Whereas the late John Fitzgerald Kennedy dedicated his life to the advancement of the welfare of mankind; and Whereas the late John Fitzgerald Kennedy was particularly devoted to the advancement of the performing arts within the United States; and Whereas by his untimely death this Nation and the world has suffered a great loss; and Whereas it is the sense of the Congress that it is only fitting and proper that a suitable monument be dedicated to the memory of this great leader; and Whereas the living memorial to be named in his honor by this joint resolution shall be the sole national monument to his memory within the city of Washington and its environs.”

Demonstrators gather during a rally outside the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on September 18, 2026, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators gathered to form a human chain around the building after President Trump announced the potential closure of the facility.

Demonstrators gathered to form a human chain around the building after Trump announced the potential closure of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on September 18, 2026.

Tom Brenner/Tom Brenner, Getty Images

The workers who removed the letters left up a tarp in a literal cover-up of compliance. The center’s Trump-controlled board announced that “financial woes” and safety concerns were forcing it to close. Never mind that Trump had triggered an exodus of patrons and donors. And that the center’s new regime had failed to follow through on maintenance for which there was funding, opting to spend it instead on cosmetic changes such as redoing the presidential box in each of the three performance spaces, and then ripping out the new bathroom floor in one because the White House made known it did not like the beige tiles.

Mickey Berra leads one of his last backstage tours through the seating area of the President's Box at the Kennedy Center's Opera House May 03, 2016 in Washington, DC. He is retiring in June.

Mickey Berra, vice president at the Kennedy Center, leads one of his last backstage tours through the seating area of the President's Box of the center's Opera House on May 03, 2016.

The Washington Post/Katherine Frey, Getty Images

Trump now declared that only he could save the center. And he expected to have his name on it in recognition.

“Because frankly if we don’t do that it’s going to close, it’ll end up being ripped down,” he told the press.

US President Donald Trump stands in the presidential box as he tours the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. Trump was appointed chairman of the Kennedy Center on February 12, 2025, as a new board of trustees loyal to the US president brought his aggressive rightwing, anti-"woke" stamp to Washington's premier arts venue.

Trump stands in the presidential box as he tours the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025.

JIM WATSON/Jim Watson, Getty Images

Word of Trump’s threat reached the former choirboy, who had felt so thrilled and honored when he first glimpsed what would become a living memorial to a truly great president who actually merited an eight-foot bust.

“I am beyond distressed. Shocked. Dismayed. Appalled,” Hotchkiss said. “It is hard to believe that one bulldozes or demolishes history and establishes memorials for any purpose. It seems, rather, we seek to build on the good instead of burying it.”

“Demolition appears to be self-aggrandizement at its worst,” he concluded.

However it plays out, Trump will go down in history as a pathological narcissist so determined to add his name to the wall of the facade that he was willing to kill a living memorial.

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Michael Daly
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