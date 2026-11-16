I Tried WWII-Era Makeup and Found an Unexpected Beauty Hack

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I decided to try a 1940s makeup tutorial with an interesting twist, published in the now-defunct U.K. photojournalism magazine Picture Post, that I spotted while digging through a treasure trove of archival beauty imagery.
Beauty products became scarce throughout World War II as the production of certain ingredients and materials was diverted to the war effort, leading people, particularly women, to economize their beauty and grooming regimens.
Several of my friends have told me my everyday makeup routine can already be classified as “minimal,” so I was curious to see how it measures up to this throwback beauty guide.
My final look surprised me. It was minimal but still kept me looking fresh-faced and presentable.
Click through to The Looker Substack to read the full story and see the results.
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