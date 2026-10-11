ICE Agent Shot After Bizarre 3:30 A.M. Attack on Senior
The late-night confrontation took a dramatic turn when the elderly homeowner pulled a gun and fought back.
An off-duty ICE agent was shot by a 72-year-old California father during an alleged assault.
Now, it’s the ICE agent who is facing felony assault charges.
It hasn’t yet been determined why 32-year-old ICE officer David Gonzalez of Texas was “in the area at the time of the incident, but it has been confirmed he was off-duty and alone,” Fresno police said in a statement.
Police didn’t discover Gonzalez was an ICE agent until hours after his arrest. Local police have been in contact with ICE.
The father who shot the agent is not facing charges, police said. He legally owns the gun he used in the shooting, according to officials.
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The trouble began when a Fresno woman discovered a strange man, who “appeared intoxicated and agitated,” lying on her lawn around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police said. She went inside to tell her father, who confronted the man and told him to leave.
That’s when police said Gonzalez assaulted the 72-year-old man. When the daughter came to her dad’s aid, Gonzalez physically attacked her as well, according to officials. Police have not publicly identified the woman or her father.
“When the victim’s daughter tried to intervene on her father’s behalf, Gonzalez also physically attacked her, at which time she went to the ground,” police said.
The father, fearing for both of their lives, drew his gun and shot Gonzalez in the “midsection,” police said. The woman then contacted her boyfriend, a police officer who was off-duty at the time, who rushed to the home and handcuffed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is being treated at a local hospital for a serious gunshot wound.
The ugly confrontation was the latest in a series of violent encounters involving ICE agents amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants.
On Thursday, ICE agents in New York City fired multiple rounds into a vehicle driven by a man who had his 5-year-old son with him. The man was struck in the neck and is in stable condition in the hospital. The boy was physically unharmed.
“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak, I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tweeted after the shooting. “I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities.”
He added: “Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family. We are praying for his recovery. Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE.”
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