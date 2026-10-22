IN THE CROSSHAIRS ICE Barbie’s Alleged Lover Put Under Criminal Investigation The ex-Cabinet secretary’s right-hand man is back in the spotlight. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge/Twitter

Former Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem’s alleged lover is back under the microscope—this time, by President Donald Trump’s own Justice Department.

The Justice Department is investigating Noem’s former top aide, Corey Lewandowski, over allegations that he profited from his position at the DHS, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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A referral from the DHS inspector general about Lewandowski’s tenure at the department sparked the investigation, the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper reported.

Lewandowski served as Donald Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016, but was removed after allegedly assaulting a reporter. Joe Skipper/File Photo via Reuters

Lewandowski allegedly offered additional government services to Middle Eastern countries for his own financial gain and engaged in “shaking down” contractors seeking federal contracts for his own “kickbacks,” the Journal previously reported last month.

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The GOP operative also oversaw all spending decisions of more than $100,000 and had access to the contractors DHS worked with.

Lewandowski left DHS upon Noem's firing in March. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The investigation is the first publicly known example of Trump’s second-term DOJ probing someone close to the president’s inner circle.

Reached for comment, a DOJ spokesperson told the Daily Beast that “the Department declines to comment at this time.”

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Lewandowski’s attorney, Adam Trigg, told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity.”

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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