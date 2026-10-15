ICE Barbie’s Kinky ‘Bimbofication’ Ex Demands More in Divorce
The couple, who was married for 34 years, split after photos surfaced of Bryon Noem wearing fake boobs and skintight leggings.
Kristi Noem’s estranged husband wants her to pay up in their divorce.
Bryon Noem, 56, agrees their marriage is beyond repair, but court documents show he’s challenging the former Department of Homeland Security secretary’s bid to keep spousal support on the table—and arguing he should be the one receiving monthly checks from her, TMZ has reported.
The couple, who was married for 34 years, split in April after photos surfaced of Bryon wearing fake boobs and skintight leggings to chat with adult performers online. He is said to have participated in “bimbofication,” a fetish involving roleplaying as a hypersexualized Barbie doll.
The Daily Mail shared excerpts of Bryon’s chats with fetish models, where he confessed his love for “huge, huge ridiculous boobs” and promised to worship one woman like a “goddess.”
He also mentioned Kristi in one of the chats, saying, “I love my wife, I want to get better,” one model recalled.
Kristi officially filed for divorce from Bryon on September 28.
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The couple met in high school and married in 1992, when she was 20. They have three adult children: Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker.
Kristi, 54, had a poorly kept secret of her own: her long-rumored affair with former aide Corey Lewandowski, 53. Both have denied the alleged affair.
The two worked together at the Department of Homeland Security while Noem served as its secretary. Lewandowski served as an unpaid senior adviser and acting chief of staff to Noem.
During his stint, Lewandowski was accused of serving as DHS’s “shadow secretary.” A Wall Street Journal investigation also revealed that he allegedly offered foreign officials additional government services for financial gain.
President Donald Trump fired Noem in March following mounting scrutiny over a $220 million advertising campaign and backlash for labeling U.S. citizens shot by ICE agents as domestic terrorists.
Trump reassigned her to act as U.S. Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.
Lewandowski left the department shortly afterward.
Kristi Noem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Bryon is saddened that the marriage is ending and hopes for a private and amicable resolution,” his attorney told the Daily Beast earlier this month. “If court proceedings become necessary, Bryon will welcome the opportunity to truthfully share his perspective.”
“Bryon’s priority is to protect the family and move forward as loving parents and grandparents,” the statement continued.
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