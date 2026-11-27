PUNK LEGEND Iconic Drummer Dies at 65 After Health Battle Phil Barker was the drummer for the influential punk band The Buzzcocks. Buzzcocks # 3

Phil Barker, former drummer for iconic punk band The Buzzcocks, has died at 65. In a statement, the band said it was “saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime drummer Phil Barker.” The statement said he died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday on the Isle of Wight, U.K., ”after a five-year battle with cancer.” Barker joined the band in 1992 alongside bassist Tony Barber, and played with them for 14 years. He recorded five albums with the band during the 1990s and 2000s. The Buzzcocks were formed in Manchester, U.K., in 1976, and were one of the defining groups of the punk era. They’re best known for their 1978 song “Ever Fallen in Love.’ Barker began his career with punk bands including Lack of Knowledge in the early 1980s, and after leaving The Buzzcocks in 2006, played with punk legends DIRT. “R I P Phil Barker Buzzcocks drummer in the ’90s I’m remembering the good times Phil and you were a great drummer,” wrote The Buzzcocks frontman Steve Diggle on X.

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