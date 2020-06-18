CHEAT SHEET
    Idaho Health Officials: Bar Patrons Spread COVID-19 to Dozens of People

    OUTBREAK

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Justin Sullivan/Getty

    Health officials in Idaho have documented at least 34 confirmed coronavirus infections linked to people who visited Boise bars. The bar patrons, described only as being in their 20s and 30s, are said to have visited six bars before spreading COVID-19 to family members. Similar trends have played out in other parts of the state, as well. A person confirmed to have the coronavirus is said to have visited a bar in the eastern town of Victor for more than eight hours. Another outbreak in Washington County is thought to have spread from a grocery store. 

