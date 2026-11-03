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LIFE UPENDED

Idaho Murders Survivor Reveals She’s Changed Her Identity and Moved 9 Times

One of the surviving roommates is pleading with a court to leave her face blurred in videos surrounding the 2022 murders.

Dylan Mortensen speaks at Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025.

Pool/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

A survivor of the University of Idaho murders has asked a judge to keep her face blurred in video and photo evidence released to the public, fearing for her safety. Dylan Mortensen, 23, is one of two surviving roommates of the four students killed in their Moscow home in 2022. A judge approved releasing footage and images that could show her face in October after a request from EWU Media, a true-crime content company. In a letter to the court, Mortensen said her family has moved nine times in four years amid online threats, accusations of involvement in the murders, and threats of in-person confrontation. She said she uses an alias to protect her identity and often introduces herself to strangers under the pseudonym while avoiding photographs and going places alone. “Reporters and strangers… have shown up outside of our homes, followed family members, and invaded our privacy in ways that have made it difficult to feel safe,” she wrote. The accusations stem from Mortensen’s account that she saw a man inside the home around 4 a.m., but texted surviving roommate Bethany Funke rather than immediately calling police. Police were called nearly eight hours later, when they found the bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Bryan Kohberger was convicted in July 2025 and is serving four life sentences.

Read it at Daily Mail

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