Immigration Actions Delayed Until 2016

President Barack Obama's executive actions on immigration may be delayed until late 2016, leaving millions of undocumented immigrants in limbo while a legal battle over the president’s authority plays out in lower courts. The Obama administration said Wednesday it will not ask the Supreme Court to allow the the president’s actions, which would provide work permits and shield nearly 5 million undocumented immigrants from deportation, to move forward despite the legal fight. The administration will instead wait for a lower court to decide whether the actions can take effect, which may take as much as two more years, according to a statement from the Justice Department.