Rhode Island Troopers Go Door-to-Door Hunting New Yorkers Who Fled Coronavirus

Read it at WJAR
Rhode Island National Guard members and state troopers have started going door-to-door in coastal areas, hunting for New Yorkers who fled to vacation homes to escape the coronavirus epicenter. Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday that the out-of-towners must quarantine for 14 days or face up to 90 days in prison. And this weekend, cops were on the lookout for New York license plates to enforce her order. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already threatened to sue Rhode Island, calling Raimondo’s order “unconstitutional” and “reactionary.”