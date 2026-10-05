‘FALLEN COMEDY VETERAN’ ‘In Living Color’ Comedy Star Dies Overseas at 57 The comedian also had roles in “Moesha” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Comedian Reggie McFadden, best known for his work on In Living Color, has died at 57. His sister, best-selling novelist Bernice McFadden, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. She said the U.S. State Department had notified her family that McFadden had died in Tanzania, where he had been living for almost two decades. She added that the family does not know when he died or what the cause of death was. “Rest in peace, fellow comedian, Reggie McFadden,” comic Tony Luewellyn wrote on Facebook. “Another fallen veteran comedy brother!” McFadden grew up in Brooklyn and got his break in 1991 when he appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. He joined In Living Color in 1992, and also made appearances on Hanging With Mr. Cooper, Moesha, Martin, Coach, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he played Officer Burt, Larry David’s neighbor. McFadden also had a role in Adam Sandler’s film Little Nicky. His Facebook page said McFadden owned a Tanzania-based gold mining company and an entertainment production company called Olduvai Records. He released an album called ENJOY, Vol. 1, on the label in May last year. He is survived by his sons Jaron and Myles, sisters Bernice and Misty, brother Kris, and mother Vivian.

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