‘Moonshot’ Trailer: Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Fall in Love on the Way to Mars

Lana Condor got her big break in the rom-com universe four years ago with the debut of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and she’s far overdue for a follow-up. Finally, enter Moonshot: a sci-fi romantic comedy with a concept straight from Elon Musk’s diary. Sophie (Condor), whose boyfriend lives in outer space, teams up with Walt (Cole Sprouse), who simply…wants to go to Mars?

At least, that’s all the trailer really reveals about Sophie’s mysterious dream man.

(Moonshot, about a romance forged on the way to the Red Planet, should not be confused with Moonfall, the recent blockbuster about the moon colliding with earth, or the upcoming Marvel project Moon Knight. Hollywood’s just really into a moon phase.)

The pair meet in a quirky coffee shop scene ripped straight from To All the Boys—speaking of, Sophie is Lara Jean’s twin. She is still with her boyfriend (Mason Gooding) because he literally “checks all the boxes,” as she has her entire life planned out, from marriage to death, in a To Do list. Moonshot is merely the fourth installation of Netflix’s beloved rom-com saga, sub Stanford for outer space.

Even though there’s seemingly no reason for Sprouse’s character Walt (a summary states that he’s also looking for his S.O. in space), from the trailer alone, these two have a chemistry brighter than the stars. The plan is simple: Don’t get caught. Secretly, though, the pair are falling head over heels, aided only by the romantic appeal of the cosmos.

Condor is the unappreciated young queen of rom-coms, and it’s about time she earns another. The star recently opened up about aiming to play a character her own age—in the film, her character has been in a relationship for eight years, clearly far out of high school—a habit her To All the Boys co-star Noah Centineo has failed to break.

"It was really refreshing to be able to play an age-appropriate character that feels more true to who I am," she told People.

Sprouse, best known for his turn in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, is a fresher face in the romance field. While he recently starred in Five Feet Apart (Does Riverdale count?), his twin Dylan is far more versed, with a recurring lead role in the After films and gigs like Banana Split on his resume. Moonshot also features a delightfully wonky supporting cast, including stars like Zach Braff, The White Lotus’ scene-stealing Lukas Gage, and The Circle host Michelle Buteau (who overacts to complete cheesy delight in the trailer).

Moonshot will take off on HBO Max on March 31.