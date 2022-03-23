Paramount+ Makes a ‘The Offer’ Trailer You Can’t Refuse

After a production saga—casting, cannibalism, COVID, oh my!—that could inspire its own making-of series, The Offer, the new series about the making of The Godfather, is almost here.

In the new trailer for the series, producers go hog wild over the film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s classic mobster novel. While the first teasers for this macho Hollywood story have shown off more of the producing side, finally, this new clip features longer looks at Francis Ford Coppola’s vision and the casting side.

Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) has just been tapped to helm The Godfather adaptation, but there’s a lot standing in his way. “Gangster movies are dead,” says Paramount brass. The actual Italian mob is stepping in to take matters into their own hands. But with Ruddy at the helm and a visionary Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) at his side, The Godfather promises to change cinematic history for good.

The Offer doesn’t appear to be any old run-of-the-mill biopic series. When that classic Nino Rota score rumbles in, there’s no denying that The Godfather’s epically Italian style has returned, and the feeling of family right along with it. This new trailer for The Offer feels more like an actual saga of The Godfather than it does a Hollywood origin story. Let’s just hope it follows suit with The Godfather or The Godfather II, rather than the third installment.

The limited series was no stranger to controversy while production was underway in 2021. Armie Hammer was initially set to play lead Albert S. Ruddy, but later dropped out after a series of leaked (and unverified) Instagram DM’s circulated online, all displaying the actor’s alleged graphic sexual fantasies—like cannibalism. Miles Teller hopped aboard, but the Daily Mail later reported that the actor was working while unvaccinated. Teller later denied these rumors, but it still feels like The Offer’s production was more than a little bit cursed.

The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The Offer will swindle you three new episodes on Paramount+ debuting on April 28, with a new episode premiering every Thursday.