India Announces Nationwide Lockdown for 1.3 Billion People
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the country’s 1.3 billion people will be locked down for three weeks starting at midnight to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. “There will be a total ban of coming out of your houses,” Modi said. The order comes just a day after India grounded all domestic passenger flights to combat the virus. As of Tuesday, only 15,000 tests had been conducted across the nation and over 500 people had tested positive. “To stop coronavirus, stay at a distance from each other and stay inside your houses,” Modi said in an address to the nation, urging the importance of social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus. “If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years.”