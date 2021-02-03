Indian Government Tells Rihanna and Other Celebs to Shut Up About Massive Farmers’ Protests
THIS WON’T WORK
Rihanna has hit a nerve in the Indian government. A day after the superstar singer showed her solidarity with protesting farmers in India, its external affairs ministry issued a condescending statement effectively telling celebrities to shut up about its massive demonstrations. “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” it said. Rihanna tweeted out a link to a report about the protests and the shutdown of mobile service around Delhi on Tuesday with the caption: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Rihanna’s tweet was followed by similar support from Greta Thunberg and the Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris. Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for weeks against new laws they say will hurt their livelihoods—and, earlier this week, the government blocked internet access in several districts after violent clashes between police and the protesting farmers.