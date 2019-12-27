Mom Gets 7 Years for Injecting Fecal Matter Into Son’s IV

Read it at IndyStar
After an Indiana teenager stricken with leukemia kept developing unexplained blood infections, doctors identified organisms usually associated with fecal matter. Then came an even bigger shock: Surveillance video captured his mother injecting something into his IV line. Tiffany Alberts was sentenced Thursday to seven years in person after being convicted of aggravated battery but acquitted of attempted murder. She claimed she did it to get her son moved to a different floor at Riley Children’s Hospital where, she said, he would get special treatment.