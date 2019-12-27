CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Mom Gets 7 Years for Injecting Fecal Matter Into Son’s IV

    REALLY SICK

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

    After an Indiana teenager stricken with leukemia kept developing unexplained blood infections, doctors identified organisms usually associated with fecal matter. Then came an even bigger shock: Surveillance video captured his mother injecting something into his IV line. Tiffany Alberts was sentenced Thursday to seven years in person after being convicted of aggravated battery but acquitted of attempted murder. She claimed she did it to get her son moved to a different floor at Riley Children’s Hospital where, she said, he would get special treatment.

    Read it at IndyStar