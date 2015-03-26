Indiana to Declare HIV Emergency

CHEAT SHEET
A skyrocketing number of HIV cases in an Indiana county is expected to force Gov. Mike Pence to declare a health emergency. Scott County diagnosed its first case of HIV in December, but the total number of cases is now 72—and likely to rise. Many of the cases are believed to be linked to intravenous drug use, and one of the controversial options for addressing the crisis is a needle exchange program for addicts. It is unclear whether Pence will endorse such a move.