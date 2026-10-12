RALLY RAGE Insider Reveals Trump’s ‘Foul Mood’ on Shrinking Rally Blitz The president may not have the pull he used to, and there’s a chance he knows it. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Donald Trump has been in a “foul mood” during his midterm rally tour, according to a source.

The 80-year-old president has been on a whirlwind road show across the country to muster support for the GOP ahead of the congressional elections on Nov. 3.

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But his rallies are drawing smaller crowds than in years past, and a person familiar with his behavior told The Washington Post that he has at times been in a “foul mood.”

The appearances come as the elections are shaping up as a referendum on his historically unpopular presidency, with Democrats widely expected to make major gains in both the House and the Senate.

The president is on a wild rally tour. Seth Herald

Trump’s advisers believe that hitting the campaign trail—despite not being up for election himself—is the most useful thing he can do ahead of the vote, the newspaper reported. That, and lowering gas prices.

Fears remain in the GOP that turnout could be lower among Trump voters because he isn’t on the ballot. Party officials told the Post that his visits to friendly territory are the best way to get them to the polling booth.

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Trump has leaned into that familiarity, telling an Oklahoma crowd in early October that he was there “to thank them.”

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Similarly, in one viral clip, he told a Tennessee rally that speaking to them was “easy” as “there’s such love in these rooms,” adding, “It’s amazing when you stand up here. It’s just, like, the love… I could say the stupidest things, and you clap.”

Empty seats are visible at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum on October 07, in San Antonio, Texas. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The same report says there have been mixed emotions, with one adviser telling the newspaper that Trump thinks the campaign is going well and that he has been in high spirits.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

He has at least outwardly bragged about the success of the events, writing on Truth Social on Sunday evening that “My Rallies, legendary they have already become, have made a tremendous difference with the enthusiasm of the Republican Party.

“They have been waiting for them to happen, even though I never thought I’d have to be doing Rallies again.

“The good news is, I love them, the music, and the incredible enthusiasm, and will always be in favor of what’s good for America—and that means the Republican Party.”

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Still, though, he has shown strong indications that he’s insecure about turnout.

After The New York Times reported some had been thin, he hit out.

“The Fake News New York Times ‘reported’ on my Great, PACKED Rally in Ohio that, ‘the place was not full. Some upper sections were almost completely empty,’” he raged on Truth Social.

“There are no empty seats, there haven’t been for years, and there never will be. The Rallies are ‘HOTTER’ than ever,” he said. “They are all ‘happenings,’ and they never happened before, and will never be duplicated again.”

However, a Daily Beast and PunchUp analysis last week found that he is appearing in venues that are smaller than in the halcyon days of the MAGA movement. In some cases, rallies in repeat towns and cities have shrunk by as much as 75 percent.

Trump is trying to bolster turnout amongst Republicans. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump has endured historically low approval ratings during his second term in office, sinking into the low 30s across a slew of polls.

It comes as Americans suffer steep gas prices as a direct consequence of his foreign policy agenda.

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