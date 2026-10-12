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DARING DON’T

Intense Video Shows Plane Making Emergency Landing on Busy Highway

Miraculously, no one was injured as the plane descended toward oncoming traffic.

By Will Neal

Video footage shows the terrifying moment a pilot was forced to use a Michigan highway as a makeshift runway after a small aircraft lost power just short of its intended destination. The drama unfolded Saturday near Flint, where the pilot—and lone person aboard—was approaching Bishop Airport in a single-engine plane when the engine suddenly cut out. Unable to reach the airport, the pilot brought the aircraft down along Interstate 69, near its junction with I-75. Video of the incident shows the plane descending toward oncoming traffic before veering off onto the shoulder. The pilot was unhurt, and no motorists were injured. Authorities shut down westbound lanes near the exit as crews responded, with traffic disruptions reportedly lasting from about 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. There were no disruptions to air traffic surrounding the airport. Local officials are coordinating with federal aviation officials and airport staff to determine precisely why the plane’s engine lost power.

Read it at CBS News

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