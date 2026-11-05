LAST WORLD KICK International Soccer Star, 41, Retires His longtime rival for Argentina confirmed a similar retirement at the end of August. Eric Verhoeven/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, is retiring from international duty with Portugal after wearing his No. 7 jersey for 23 years. The soccer star announced it in a lengthy social media post on Thursday, expressing his love and gratitude for his country and team. “The day has come,” Ronaldo wrote. “It was not an easy decision. Because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart.” Ronaldo’s 234th appearance for his country in the UEFA Nations League came in a 1-0 win against Wales in September. But he later left the Portugal training camp early without permission following an alleged dispute with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus over his playing time and what Ronaldo said were broken promises. He was then suspended and fined about $286. Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in 2003 and went on to become men’s international soccer’s all-time leading scorer. He remains the record holder for most international appearances and goals for Portugal, with 146 goals in 234 appearances. Ronaldo is retiring only from international soccer and will continue playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global celebrity with more than a billion combined social media followers and an audience that extends well beyond sports fans. Daniele Badolato/Getty Images

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