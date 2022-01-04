Snowstorm Traps Hundreds in Their Cars All Night on Interstate 95
‘PRETTY INSANE’
Hundreds of drivers—including Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)—dealt with the miserable experience of sleeping in their cars overnight after accidents caused by a snowstorm left them stranded. A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia became impassable following a crash involving six tractor-trailers. Some people have been trapped for as long as 20 hours, and they told NBC Washington that they’re fast running out of food for them, their kids, and pets. NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman was one the unlucky ones and he described his experience as “pretty insane and fairly dystopian.” He added: “I can see thousands of cars from where I am on the highway. [Drivers] have been in their cars overnight without food, without water. It’s been 26 degrees outside, and nobody knows how long we’re going to be here or how we’re going to get out.” Sen. Kaine tweeted early Tuesday that he had been stuck in his car for around 19 hours.