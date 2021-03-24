Investigators Find ‘No Motive’ for Virginia Beach Mass Shooting That Left 12 Dead
‘DIFFICULT FINDINGS’
In a report released on Wednesday, investigators announced they found no motive for the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting that left 12 dead, WTKR reports. After investigators “deliberately and methodically processed evidence, conducted interviews, ran tests, and tested theories,” they could not pin down a precise reason why 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock opened fire on his colleagues at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center the same morning he resigned. Eleven of the dead were city employees. In a statement, Virginia Beach City manager Patrick Duhaney wrote, “When I came to Virginia Beach as city manager last year, I was keenly aware that the final investigative summary report was pending. Because I also knew I was hiring a new chief of police, I saw an opportunity for the two of us to review everything through an outsider’s lens.” He added, “We know this is one of the most difficult findings to accept.”