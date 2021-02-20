Iowa Mother and Son Charged in Capitol Riot
FAMILY FUN
A mother and son duo from Iowa are facing charges for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building. Deborah Sandoval, 54, of Ankeny, Iowa is charged with entering a restricted building, impeding the orderly conduct of government, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Her son Salvador Sandoval Jr., 23, is charged with obstructing law enforcement, entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. More than a hundred people have thus far been charged over the violence in Washington, D.C. Five people died in the attempted insurrection, including a Capitol Police officer, and former President Donald Trump was later impeached on charges of inciting the mob, though he was acquitted.