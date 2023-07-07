Iowa Told DeSantis Not to Send Help. He Boasted About Sending It Anyway.
THANKS BUT NO THANKS
After a deadly apartment collapse in Davenport, Iowa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the personnel he dispatched to the state to help with the rescue effort. The only problem: ten hours earlier, Iowa had already told Florida it no longer wanted assistance, according to NBC News. Citing a public records request, NBC found that Iowa had already rescinded its calls for assistance from Florida and Wisconsin on June 5. Before 10 a.m. that day, officials in Florida were already aware that the help was no longer needed, and two officials who were already en route to Iowa reportedly only remained in the state for a “brief time.” But that didn’t stop DeSantis from tweeting about the assistance to Iowa, where he would campaign for president later that day. “We are proud to help the people of Iowa,” DeSantis wrote alongside pictures of Florida personnel at the site of the collapse.