Iran Executes Three Men Involved in Anti-Regime Demonstrations
CAPITAL PUNISHMENT
Three men accused of taking part in deadly violence during protests against the government of Iran have been executed, the country’s judiciary announced Friday. Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi, and Saeed Yaghoubi were all confirmed to have been killed, but the method of execution was not divulged. The group allegedly killed a police officer in November 2022 during national protests that erupted after a young woman was killed while in the custody of the “morality police.” Before the executions were carried out, images emerged online of a purportedly handwritten note signed by the three men in which they wrote: “Don’t let them kill us.” Human rights groups say the trio were tortured, denied due process, and forced into making televised confessions before their deaths.