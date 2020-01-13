Video Appears to Show Iran Police Opening Fire on Demonstrators Protesting Plane Shootdown
Iranian security forces appear to have fired live ammunition and tear gas at protesters in Tehran who were demonstrating against the country’s initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner. Protests erupted in the Iranian capital this weekend after officials belatedly admitted that its personnel accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner last week, killing all 176 people on board. The Associated Press reports it has verified footage of demonstrators fleeing as a tea- gas canister landed among them, with one woman calling out: “They fired tear gas at people! Azadi Square. Death to the dictator!” Another video shows a woman being carried with a blood trail behind her on the ground—shouts of “Oh my God, she’s bleeding nonstop!” and “Bandage it!” can be heard in the footage, as well as claims that she was shot by security forces. Despite the video footage, Tehran’s police chief denied his officers opened fire. Gen. Hossein Rahimi said Monday: “Police did not shoot in the gatherings since broad-mindedness and restraint has been agenda of the police forces of the capital.”